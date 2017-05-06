Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside.

The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

Organizers this season were excited to share that Stockton Trout Farm will be bringing cleaned, fresh and smoked rainbow trout, among a dozen new producers selling their wares at the Market.

It is open on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.