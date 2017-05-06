Winona police ask for public's help finding missing man

Winona police are asking for help from the public in finding a man missing since Wednesday. Timothy Semling, 26, was last seen at his mother's home in Winona and police said no one has seen or heard from him since.

Semling lives in Arcadia, Wisconsin and police said he has been "struggling with health issues."

Authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin searched an area around Cole Bluff Road on Wednesday after a man matching Semling's description was spotted there, but Winona police said they were not able to locate him.

Semling is described as 6' tall, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his is asked to call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492 or to dial 911.