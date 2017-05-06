Gov. Dayton vetoes county law library legislation - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Dayton vetoes county law library legislation

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton used his veto pen late Friday to block legislation that would have allowed county officials to transfer money to county governments for certain construction costs.

In his veto letter to Republican Senate President Michelle Fischbach, the governor said he was willing to consider such a measure if it had more specific language.

"County law librarians have raised concerns that the legislation too broadly applies, creating the potential that law library funds will be used to support the construction of new court buildings throughout the state," wrote Gov. Dayton. "For this reason, I am vetoing the bill, although I am willing to consider legislation more narrowly crafted."

The governor has been negotiating budget bills with Republican and Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party legislative leaders for much of the previous week. 

