Albert Lea fire fighters teach first graders all about fire safe - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea fire fighters teach first graders all about fire safety

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Stop, drop what you're doing and forget for a moment that it's story time in class. 
The Sibley Elementary first graders were filled with joy when two fire fighters walked into their classroom. 
Every year during the first full week of May, fire fighters go to all first grade classes in the district and give them a handout with fire safety messages as homework.

"It's basically a review of everything we've gone over with them in the previous years that we've had contact with them. It's the stop drop and roll, dial 911, all those basic safety things, exit drill in the home," said Captain Mark Light with the Albert Lea Fire and Rescue

Once they bring it back to school, the fire fighters pick up the homework and give them a fire themed t-shirt and a water bottle.The first grade fire education program started 26 years ago, and firefighters are happy to continue to spread the word.

"The other day when we were doing handouts at one of the other schools here in Albert Lea, the first grade teacher, she confided in the rest of the class and she says 'I still have the t-shirt from when they came and visited me when I was in first grade.'" Said Captain Light.

Captain Light said they are hoping to expand the program and spend more time with they kids when they are in junior high for example, or seniors in high school -- since they don't see the first graders again until they are in fifth grade.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NE Rochester fire investigated as possible arson

    NE Rochester fire investigated as possible arson

    A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances. According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday.  

    More >>

    A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances. According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday.  

    More >>

  • Men in custody from NW Rochester shooting now face attempted murder charges

    Men in custody from NW Rochester shooting now face attempted murder charges

    The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent. 21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody. 

    More >>

    The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent. 21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody. 

    More >>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

  • Rochester detainees pray for families and friends on National Day of Prayer

    Rochester detainees pray for families and friends on National Day of Prayer

    Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.

    More >>

    Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.

    More >>

  • After years of waiting, the Mayo Civic Center has its grand opening

    After years of waiting, the Mayo Civic Center has its grand opening

    Mayo Civic Center, May 2017Mayo Civic Center, May 2017
    The Mayo Civic Center had its grand opening Thursday evening. After eight years of lobbying to legislators, two years of construction, and years of planning, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the center's brand new ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede spoke at the ceremony. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was also scheduled to attend but became tied up with her legislative duties in St. Paul. The ceremony lasted for half an hour before the grand opening festivitie...More >>
    The Mayo Civic Center had its grand opening Thursday evening. After eight years of lobbying to legislators, two years of construction, and years of planning, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the center's brand new ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede spoke at the ceremony. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was also scheduled to attend but became tied up with her legislative duties in St. Paul. The ceremony lasted for half an hour before the grand opening festivitie...More >>

  • Despite soggy spring, Preston farmer has high hopes

    Despite soggy spring, Preston farmer has high hopes

    Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms.  The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain.  Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.

    More >>

    Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms.  The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain.  Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.

    More >>

  • Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him

    Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him

    Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers. 

    More >>

    Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers. 

    More >>

  • Play it safe: Cinco De Mayo has State Patrol on high alert

    Play it safe: Cinco De Mayo has State Patrol on high alert

    If your Cinco de Mayo plans include a drink or two on a patio somewhere, plan a safe ride home. The State Patrol says this can be a deadly weekend on the roads, and they will have extra DWI patrols out in force.  Last year there were 4 fatalities on Cinco de Mayo, according to the agency.   One of them was tied to drunk driving. There were 691 crashes on May 5th of 2016, and 182 DWIs were given out. State Patrol says the number of people arrested for DWI ...More >>
    If your Cinco de Mayo plans include a drink or two on a patio somewhere, plan a safe ride home. The State Patrol says this can be a deadly weekend on the roads, and they will have extra DWI patrols out in force.  Last year there were 4 fatalities on Cinco de Mayo, according to the agency.   One of them was tied to drunk driving. There were 691 crashes on May 5th of 2016, and 182 DWIs were given out. State Patrol says the number of people arrested for DWI ...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.