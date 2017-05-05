After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return.

Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011.

Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his four children attend school. Olson already had his youngest, Lily, with him before surprising his second and third oldest at 10 a.m.

Olson's first stop was at his daughter Aralynn's third grade classroom. Several teachers followed behind Olson, anticipating his eldest daughter's reaction. When Aralynn turned around and saw her dad, she jumped out of her seat and ran to give him a hug. "I'm really happy," she said. Though she didn't cry or shout for joy, her jaw was almost to the floor.

Olson and his daughter answered a couple questions from reporters before heading down the hallway to his second stop: his son Sawyer's pre-school classroom.

Sawyer's reaction to seeing his dad for the first time in nearly a year was similar to his sister's: he ran and gave his dad the biggest pint-sized bear hug a pre-schooler could muster.

"I'm excited. It's going to be a big weight off my shoulders to have him here," said Jacque. For nearly a year, Jacque has acted as a single parent to their four children. "She's amazing," said a beaming Justin. "She had it way harder than I did...paying the bills, cleaning, the house, sick days..." said Justin when asked if being overseas was difficult.

Being away from home for nine months, one might take "the little things" for granted. "Waking up in the morning and having to make them breakfast, being able to talk to them...I missed them everyday." Olson's "little things" being quality family time.

As he adjusts back into his routine in the central time zone, Olson said he'll do one of his favorite things, which is relax, sit on the couch, and hang out with his kids.

After surprising his kids, Olson and his wife decided to let Aralynn and Sawyer miss class the rest of the day. The family left Grand Meadow Elementary to surprise their final and eldest child, a 7th grader who was on a school field trip.

But before they left, a handful of teachers shook Olson's hand with a smile, thanking him for his service.

On Friday night the family of six will have a cookout with Justin's parents, celebrating their reunion after nine long months apart.