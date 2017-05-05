Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

A car ran into a motorcycle in downtown Rochester Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m.

Both the car and motorcycle were driving north on Third Avenue Southeast, near Second Street Southeast, at the time.

Rochester Police said the car was in the left lane and merged to the right lane, hitting the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

With warmer weather in Minnesota, it is possible there will be more motorcycles on the road.

The Office of Traffic Safety, a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, offers educational materials to promote motorcycle safety in the state.