"Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

Two of the falcons usually make their home in Rochester from late March to early August. Most years, the female will lay two to four eggs in early April and she and her mate will take care of the eggs for about 35 days until they hatch.

This program is all about conservation and Mayo Clinic has helped the bird come back from the brink of extinction.

"Mayo got involved thirty years ago. So they did a joint venture with the University and Midwest Peregrine Falcon Society and they discovered that the falcons actually like the urban setting of tall buildings. So they approached Mayo and Mayo was willing to agree to help," said Thomas Behrens, the Unit Head of Mayo's Facilities Operations.

Over the years, the birds have been a big hit with patients at the clinic and the community.

"I think, for a lot of patients, it's a wonderful way to take their mind off their healthcare issues and learn about nature. We all love nature and you get a sense of coming up close to that. It's a beautiful bird with a great history," said Mayo Heritage Days chair Matthew Dacy.

Mayo will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Peregrine Falcon program with a special event this Tuesday. You can learn more about it or check out the falcon cam for yourself on the program's website: http://history.mayoclinic.org/tours-events/mayo-clinic-peregrine-falcon-program.php.