Rochester Rotary Risers lead 1st graders to literacy

Friday morning the Rochester Rotary Risers hosted an event for some RPS 1st graders to fight childhood illiteracy.

They shuttled in 1st graders from Bamber Valley, Gage, Riverside and Sunset Terrace Elementary Schools to enjoy a day at the Rochester Public Library.

They chose these schools because they have the most kids in the free and reduced lunch program.

Since these kids tend to have the highest rates of illiteracy they wanted to attack the problem early.

"We've also seen in research that there's a slide in reading skills between grades 1 and 2 over the summer so we target specifically the end of first grade year to try and combat that drop in reading level over the summer," said McKinsey Goodenberger, the Rochester Rotary Risers Literacy Coordinator.

The kids were given a tour of the library and local leaders read them their favorite books.

Each kid was given three new books to own and coupons to encourage them to come back to the library in the summer.

The Rotary Risers say this event costs about $6,000 to put on.

They would like to extend this event to all RPS students.

If you would like to donate you can visit this link.



