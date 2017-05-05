Men in custody from NW Rochester shooting now face attempted murder charges

The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent.

21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody.

Originally they were just charged with assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

But now they are facing all three charges.

The men were both involved in a gunfight on Tuesday in front of the Olive Garden in Northwest Rochester.

Abukar allegedly fired towards an unidentified victim.

The victim has not come forward to police.

Police say these people are also connected with the last two shootings in Northwest and Northeast Rochester.

