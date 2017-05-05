Play it safe: Cinco De Mayo has State Patrol on high alert

If your Cinco de Mayo plans include a drink or two on a patio somewhere, plan a safe ride home.

The State Patrol says this can be a deadly weekend on the roads, and they will have extra DWI patrols out in force.

Last year there were 4 fatalities on Cinco de Mayo, according to the agency.

One of them was tied to drunk driving.

There were 691 crashes on May 5th of 2016, and 182 DWIs were given out.

State Patrol says the number of people arrested for DWI on Cinco de Mayo typically goes up when it falls on a weekend.

In 2012 when the day fell on a Saturday, there were 249 DWI arrests.

