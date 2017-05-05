Twins rip three more homers but drop series finale 8-5 to Oakland

The ninth-inning rally came up short Thursday night as the Minnesota Twins lost 8-5 to the Oakland Athletics. It leaves the Twins (14-12) two games over the break-even mark and the A's (12-16) four games below .500.

The now Triple-AAA Rochester bound Kyle Gibson (L, 0-4) was on the mound for the Twins and was roughed up early. In the first inning, a Khris Davis RBI double to center scored Matt Joyce to make it 1-0.

Then, in the top of the second, Chad Pinder sneaked a ground ball through the left side to score Stephen Vogt. Then with the bases loaded, Matt Joyce drew a walk to make it 3-0, then Jed Lowrie grounded into a double play but a run would come home to make it 4-0 after two.

In the bottom half of the second, the Twins got two back on two solo jacks, one from Eddie Rosario to right center, and the second from Danny Santana on a shot to center to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Twins made it a one-run game, when Chris Gimenez single to left to drive in Eddie Rosario, making it 4-3, but A's starer Jharel Cotton (W, 3-3) Got out of the jam, striking out Santana and Buxton to end the threat.

Gibson's day was done after four innings giving up the four runs on eight hits, and was relieved by Tyler Duffey who gave up a run in his only inning when Adam Rosales drove in Ryon Healy with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 5-3.

In the top of the seventh, Craig Breslow gave up a run in his second inning of work on a solo home run off the bat of Ryon Healy to make it a 5-3 game. In the top of the eighth, the A's tacked on two more when Stephen Vogt ripped a RBI double to right field to make a 8-3 lead.

In the eighth, Eduardo Escobar joined the home run party with a two-run home run to bring it closer at 8-5.

In the ninth, Miguel Sano came to the plate as the winning run with two outs and the bases jammed, but he struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

With the loss the Twins fell out of first place, standing a half game back of Cleveland and Chicago.

In roster news, no replacement for Gibson has been named as of Friday. Also, Byron Buxton, who left last night's game in the fifth after running into the wall was only pulled as a precaution and the Twins said he passed all initial concussion tests.

The Twins now start a series with the Boston Red Sox who come to town Friday night, as Phil Hughes (4-1) is set to throw the first pitch at 7:10 against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario is the player of the series as his performances through out the three-game set led to the team winning the series, reaching base six times in his 11 plate appearances going 5-10 with a walk and an RBI. He also had two extra base hits, a double on Wednesday and a home run last night as he scored twice in the ballgame.