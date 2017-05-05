NE Rochester garage fire spreads to home, RFD says fire is suspi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NE Rochester garage fire spreads to home, RFD says fire is suspicious

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday. 

When an officer arrived on scene minutes later, the entire garage was engulfed in flames with the side of the house on fire as well.

The Rochester Fire Department was able to get the fire under control around 1:30 a.m.

All occupants of the house, as well as the neighbors on both sides were evacuated safely without injuries. 

However, officials tell us some siding on one of the houses next door melted.

Authorities had to wait on a downed power line by the garage to be fixed before entering the garage. 

A neighbor told us that prior to the seeing the fire next door, he heard popping sounds and a car idling on the street. He then came outside to see the garage engulfed in flames.

Rochester Fire says there was about $125,000 worth of damage between the two homes.

This includes fire damage to the siding of the home, total loss of the two-car garage, fire damage to two cars and heat damage to the siding of the neighbor’s house.

The fire is still under investigation.


 

