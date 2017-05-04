Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out.

His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers.

"And one day he was on duty, he delivered some stuff from one site to the other site, some terrorists attacked him and shot him," Abdulmuhsin said.

They then moved to Syria so his father could get treatment for his wound. They've been refugees ever since.

When the Syrian Civil War broke out, his family started the immigration process to come to the States, but it has not gone well.

"In Syria they told him your case is working," Abdulmuhsin said. "But here they say the case is closed."

He has reached out to many refugee resettlement groups for help, but he hasn't had any luck.

He says if they were anywhere else, he wouldn't be concerned.

But they live in Damascus, Syria, a war-zone.

"Before, a few days ago, I talked with my father and one time I hear, boom, some sound," Abdulmuhsin said. "He says it's normal, maybe something happened, we don't know, maybe."

Abdulmuhsin just wants to share everything he has with his family.
"We live here, it's good. We have everything in a safe place, we work, freedom," he said. "Everything we have, I'm just worried about my family over there in Syria."

