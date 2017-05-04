Rochester detainees pray for families and friends on National Day of Prayer

Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer.

More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics. One man prayed for his wife.

"I ask you, Lord, that you deliver her from her addiction, Lord," he said. "Because Satan is just using her right now, Lord, as she's not clothed in the right mind. But I ask you, Lord, that you clothe her in the right mind with righteousness, Lord, that you give her another outlook on life."

"I'd just like to pray for the families and friends and loved ones at home, and just hope for a better day and soon to get out of here," another detainee said.

In addition to praying for family, detainees also prayed for each other and for those they don't know.

"Lord, I want you to watch everybody in here -- in this circle, outside this circle; in these walls, outside these walls," a man said. "The people that are going through floods, hurricanes or whatever."

Another detainee thought about the Christians who are being persecuted overseas.

"Lord, just lay your hand in protection on those people and protect them as their enemies might come to harm them, Lord," he said.

Some detainees prayed about leading better lives.

"You helped me through this life. You have gathered me to become a better man and to become a better leader, Lord Jesus, throughout this community," one of the men said.

Another detainee hoping to turn things around is Herbert Brown.

"A lot of guys that come here -- I mean, some guys, you know, they're just a little lost," Brown told KTTC. "I mean, they're all good guys. Some people make bad mistakes and some people are just a little lost."

The prayer session lasted about an hour. And for the detainees, it had a profound effect.

"As my palms are still sweaty, Lord Jesus, and as my heart still beats, and as my back and my chest sweat, Lord Jesus, I feel the power of the words that's coming out of these men's mouths," one man said. "I don't want to be selfish, Lord Jesus, but I just want you to watch over my family."

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress. It is held on the first Thursday of every May.