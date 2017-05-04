After years of waiting, the Mayo Civic Center has its grand opening

The Mayo Civic Center had its grand opening Thursday evening.

After eight years of lobbying to legislators, two years of construction, and years of planning, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the center's brand new ballroom at 5:30 p.m.

Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede spoke at the ceremony. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was also scheduled to attend but became tied up with her legislative duties in St. Paul.

The ceremony lasted for half an hour before the grand opening festivities went underway. Guests could take guided tours of the new facility, listen live music outside next to the Rochester Art Center, participate in a scavenger hunt, have their picture taken at a photo booth, or have their face painted. Admission, as well as food and non-alcoholic drinks, was free of charge.

To cap off the evening, a fireworks display took place.

"After more than two years of construction, we are thrilled that our beautiful new venues are up and running," said Donna Drews, executive director of the Mayo Civic Center. The expansion nearly doubled the facility's capacity for hosting events, Drews noted.

The $84 million facility was completed April 1, 2017.

The expanded Mayo Civic Center can now accommodate two 1,000-attendee events simultaneously and features Minnesota's largest ballroom.

In addition, the center features stunning pre-function areas with views of the Zumbro River and downtown Rochester, 23 breakout rooms, a brand-new banquet production kitchen, and the Riverfront Plaza, an outdoor reception venue.

In total, the Mayo Civic Center now offers more than 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting and exhibit space, ideal for many different industries and events, such as medical and technical conferences, large business meetings, and healthcare summits. The center's venues are all designed to accommodate the sophisticated production, AV, and wireless service requirements of today's meeting planners.



