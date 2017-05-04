Austin's "Red Bike" program is back this year with double the fu - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin's "Red Bike" program is back this year with double the fun

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin's free bike-sharing system launched for its second season Thursday afternoon after a wildly successful debut a year ago. 

After pulling a red bike from a public rack around town, there's no time limit on how long you can keep the bike.  All the bikes were donated by people who didn't need or want them anymore.

Organizers' goal is to have 60 bikes circulating this year because with 30 bikes last year, the supply didn't meet the demand.

This bike-sharing program is based on the honor system, with a theme of 'Ride, Respect, Return.'  Anyone is welcome to use the bikes as long as they take good care of them and return them when they're done.

The program started with six locations,  and now three more have been added: Wescott Field, Twin Towers Apartments, and Hormel Foods Corporate offices. 

"We realized that we did not have enough bikes. You know, we're hoping this year we'll have enough." said Steven Kime, Chairman of the 2020 Vision Biking & Walking Committee. "I think the thing we'll find out is if the bikes are in use, that's what we want. I don't want them sitting in the rack that's not a good indication. So if they're out and about, that's what we're working towards."

The program started with the goal of providing more options for fun and transportation in Austin, reducing traffic congestion and promoting healthy living.
All you have to do is go to any location throughout the city, take a bike off the rack, and off you go.

Volunteers rode out on Thursday to distribute the bikes to the different locations around the city so people can start using them.

Here's where bike racks are located: Municipal pool parking lot, East Side Lake parking lot, SPAM Museum (SE corner of parking lot), Wescott Field, Noon Lions pavilion - south side of Oakland Avenue, HRA Twin Towers apartments, Ellis Middle School, Ankeny's Mini Mart - 14th St. NW and Hormel Foods corporate offices - North and South.

