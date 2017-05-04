Despite soggy spring, Preston farmer has high hopes

Most farmers can agree. The only certain thing is uncertainty.

"Farming is always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms.

The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain. April 23 - 29 marked the fifth straight week where fewer than three days were suitable for fieldwork. Moist fields are great for growing, but when they're too wet seeds can't be planted.

Usually farmers hope to wrap up corn planting by the first week of May, but this year it has been a waiting game.

The tractors are sitting on the sidelines until the conditions are right to get into the fields. This minor setback is nothing farmers haven't seen before.

"I've been at it for 40 years and there's a lot of things that get thrown at you but you can't let it get to you," said Mensink.

Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.

"Every season is different. It's out of our hands but there are few things we can control, and getting in at the right time is one of them," said Mensink.

The tillers are getting plenty of use in the meantime.

Fortunately the National Weather Service is predicting a dry stretch next week, but if that doesn't happen farmers will adjust.

After all, they have no choice but to accept the things they can't control.

"It's gonna be what it's gonna be. We've always had a crop and hopefully we'll continue to do so," said Mensink.