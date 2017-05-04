Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign.

The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms, and include a new commercial kitchen, play areas, and community space . That will give more families a place to stay.

3,000 families were unable to stay at the house over the last 3 years because there weren't enough rooms.

Even though they've raised over $16 million dollars, another $4 million is needed before construction can begin.

When that begins, it will take 12 to 15 months to complete the expansion.

