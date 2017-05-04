Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign. 

The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms, and include a new commercial kitchen, play areas, and community space . That will give more families a place to stay. 

3,000 families were unable to stay at the house over the last 3 years because there weren't enough rooms.

Even though they've raised over $16 million dollars, another $4 million is needed before construction can begin.

When that begins, it will take 12 to 15 months to complete the expansion.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

    Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

    The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign.   The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.

    More >>

    The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign.   The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.

    More >>

  • MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>
    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>

  • Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

  • County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>
    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>

  • Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

  • Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>
    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>

  • MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>
    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>

  • Mayo Clinic pediatric patients paint guitars to take home

    Mayo Clinic pediatric patients paint guitars to take home

    It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic. The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

    More >>

    It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic. The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

    More >>

  • Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.