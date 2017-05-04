MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state.

Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota.

The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Judaism. It focuses its efforts on children in New Jersey and New York.

Many of the children are given tuition assistance for summer camp.

Swanson says the group overstates its charitable work and lacks disclosure.