Twins streak into first place with 7-4 win over Oakland

The Minnesota Twins started the season in first place and after a long absence they have worked their way back into first place in the American League Central, thanks to a 7-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night.

The Twins have now one four straight, and five out of their last six.

The Twins offense continued to fire on all cylinders after a six home run game Tuesday.

In the first inning, the Twins scored two with two outs, when Kennys Vargas hit a broken bat single up the middle, scoring Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano for a 2-0 lead.

That lead would be cut in half in the top of the third, when a run scored on a double play, but Vargas did damage on A's starter Kendall Graveman (L, 2-2) again in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run home run to make it a 5-1 game.

In the fourth, the speedy Byron Buxton made another fantastic play out in center field, making a diving catch on a well hit ball in left center.

The A's fought back again in that inning however, scoring two more off of Twins starter Hector Santiago (W, 3-1) thanks to a Yonder Alonso two-run shot, but that would be all they could manage off of Santiago who dealt a quality start going six innings, while giving up the three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Twins added one in the bottom of the fourth on a Max Kepler RBI ground out scoring Buxton after he hit a triple, and then their final run cam on an Eddie Rosario single to left to score Eduardo Escobar and give the Twins a 7-3 lead.

The A's fought back in the ninth, loading the bases and scoring one on a Matt Joyce RBI single, but the Twins closer Brandon Kintzler retired Rajai Davis on a force out, then ended the game on a pitcher's best friend as Trevor Plouffe grounded into a double play.

The Twins go for the sweep and their fifth straight win Thursday afternoon at 12:10 as Kyle Gibson (0-3) looks for his first win of the season against A's starter Jharel Cotton (2-3).