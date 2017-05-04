Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.

But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.

They're dancing around a May pole as part of a May Day salute at the church.

In many cultures, May 1 marks an annual spring festival and holiday.

Known in America and elsewhere as May Day, the holiday has been celebrated for centuries and often involves dancing and singing.

Since the late 19th century, May 1 has also been celebrated as International Workers' Day, a day to recognize workers and the working class.

This photo is part of the collection at the History Center at Olmsted County.



