A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center.

The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare.

A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments.

The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>

  • A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>
    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>

  • Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

  • County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>
    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>

  • Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

  • Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>

  • Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>
    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>

  • Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>
    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>

  • USA Hockey chooses Stauber to coach Olympic women's team

    USA Hockey chooses Stauber to coach Olympic women's team

    Robb Stauber has been chosen to coach the U.S women's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics.More >>
    Robb Stauber has been chosen to coach the U.S women's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.