Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives.

"It affects their collagen, which is the glue that holds your body together," Hannah Wingert said. "So when that is faulty your whole body is falling apart from the inside out."

Since it's a genetic disease, Wingert passed it on to most of her children.

"So for each child I had, I had a 50 percent chance of passing it on to that child," Wingert said. "So far we're at 3 out of 4 which is not great odds."

The most common symptoms include joint hyper-mobility, near constant pain, easy bruising and joint dislocation.

That's just scratching the surface.

"So we're dealing with EDS, we're dealing with asthma and the eczema, EOE, POTS and all these other things that go with EDS," Wingert said.

So taking care of the kids is a full time job.

"At least a couple times a week somebody dislocates something, a finger, toe, some joint somewhere." Wingert said. "We just kinda pop those back in and keep going."

They have to be careful at school too.

Wingert says her kids cant play sports, Annakate can't participate in gym class and Nathaniel has to wear a brace to write.

"It's like something that protects my hand so that it doesn't get really red right here," Nathaniel WIngert said."Today I forgot to put em on it got really red and it hurt."

It's not as rare as many might think.

"It's classified as a rare disease but it's actually not, its just rarely diagnosed," Wingert said.

And since there's no cure, the Wingert family can only speak out, telling others they're not alone.

"So it's very important just to tell everybody else that this is a real disease, where it's not in our heads," Wingert said. "We struggle every day and that's just the way our lives are."