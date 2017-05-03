Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI.

John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said a reserve officer spotted Kluever getting out of his county vehicle at the Edgewater boat launch site at about 8:11 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff said according to the report, Kluever appeared to be stumbling, then tossed two beer cans into the trash before driving home.

Kluever blew a .08 during the breath test, said Sheriff Freitag. Kluever was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree DWI.

"As a county administrator, John will be missed," said Sheriff Freitag.

Freeborn County Recorder Kelly Callahan has been named as interim county administrator.

