Mayo Clinic pediatric patients paint guitars to take home

It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic.

The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

One of the kids was 9-year-old Kelso Olson, of Northfield, who was at Mayo Clinic to undergo tests on his brain. He and his father, Jason, worked on the guitar together.

"Well, it's just a nice distraction from what they're going through in the day, whether it'd be the testing or being sick or whatnot," said Jason. "Just kind of break it up; something new, original, something that wasn't expected to be done [Wednesday]."

"A fun event like this is important for the patients because it allows them creative self-expression in the hospital environment," said Christina Wood, a music therapist at Mayo Clinic. "So anytime we can incorporate creative arts, obviously music but also visual arts, is a benefit for our patients."

The Davidson Leukemia Foundation is working to distribute 10,000 guitars to children in hospitals around the country. You can learn more about the organization by visiting www.tdlf.org.