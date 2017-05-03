Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)

Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.

Two men arrested were positively Identified by at least six different witnesses after they were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

The two men in custody are Abdi Abukar, 21, and Idris Haji-Mohamed, 22.

They are both from Rochester and face charges of 2nd degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Abukar is a convicted felon.

Last year he pleaded guilty to a first degree narcotics sales charge.

He was granted release and was awaiting trial when Rochester police issued another warrant for his arrest from a separate ongoing investigation.

Just this past Monday, he turned himself in on that warrant, and was then released again.

Police say both men were involved in the gunfight, chasing after another man in front of the restaurant.

Abukar fired a weapon towards the man.

The target of the bullets then veered off, while the other two, including the shooter, made their way to the nearby Denny's restaurant.

They then went into the Kutzky Park area.

They were taken into custody on 2nd St. NE.

That's where police found a revolver in tall grass nearby.

They also found shell casings closer to the bank, which police say is a sign there were two weapons involved because a revolver doesn't leave casings.

The victim has not come forward to police.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to read between the lines and realize this person has a reason for that," said Capt. John Sherwin.

"They might be in fear for their safety or they are involved in criminal activity themselves."

Sherwin added there might be others involved that are also on the run.