County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime.

50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand.

Police investigated his story but Freshwater could not provide a suspect description and there was no surveillance video. Investigators noted some of Freshwater's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

Other evidence at the scene did not match his story. For example, Freshwater said his glasses had been smashed by his attacker but they were placed neatly on his desk. Blood evidence at the scene also seemed more consistent with self-inflicted wounds than a violent struggle.

Investigators discovered a handmade weapon with Freshwater's DNA on it on the floor of his office.

