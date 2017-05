Austin High School hired two new coaches Tuesday.

For girls basketball, Austin hired Eric Zoske. For the last 5 years, Zoske served as the coach of the Clarke Community Indians girls basketball team.

The second hire came in girl's hockey, with Carly Groonwald hired to lead the team. Groonwald has been an assistant at Austin for the last two seasons. She also serves at the Chief of Police for the city of Brownsdale.