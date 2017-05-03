Twins hit six home runs in 9-1 rout of A's

Ervin Santana's scoreless start was backed by an offense that produced six home runs giving the Minnesota Twins (13-11) their 13th win on the season in an 9-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics (11-15).

The first of a six-game home stand started out as well as the Twins could've hoped.

Santana (W, 5-0) was great once again pitching six scoreless innings, giving up only three hits, no runs, with seven strikeouts and three walks. His scoreless start brought him into historic company, as he becomes the first Twins starter to start the season with six straight starts giving up one run or less. The last pitcher in the organization who did it was the great Walter "Big Train" Johnson who started the 1913 season with seven straight starts of the same ilk for the then-Washington Senators.

Offensively, the Twins used the power ball early.

In the third inning Brian Dozier hit a two-out solo blast to left-center, his third of the year.

Following a two-out walk by Max Kepler, Miguel Sano hit his eighth home run of the year, on a long home run over the batter's eye in dead center to make the score 3-0.

In the fourth, the Twins scored again by the long-ball, this time Jason Castro took the first pitch he saw and knocked it out to center making it 4-0.

A's starter Sonny Gray (L, 0-1) in his first start back, held the Twins scoreless the next two innings, ending his day after six innings, giving up five hits, four runs, walking two and striking out four, but giving up three home runs.

In the seventh, the Twins bats knocked some more balls out of the yard. Byron Buxton, he of only two extra base hits so far, knocked one out to right for his first of the year, 5-0, then Brian Dozier follows him with his second of the day to make it 6-0. After Max Kepler lined out, Sano walked, and Joe Mauer got in on the home run action hitting his first home run of the year, a two-run shot to make it 8-0.

In the bottom of the eighth the Twins added one more on a Buxton RBI ground out, and the A's added on in the ninth on a Yonder Alonso lead-off solo shot, but that would be in in this 9-1 victory for the Minnesota Twins.

First pitch of game two of this series is at 7:10 Wednesday night at Target Field, as Hector Santiago (2-1) takes the mound against young righthander Kendall Graveman (2-1).