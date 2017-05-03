With canine distemper reports on the rise, I take my dog to get his booster shot

My dog, Curly, getting examined by Dr. Petro before his booster shot

Are your dogs up to date on their vaccinations? The Department of Natural Resources says reports of canine distemper are on the rise.

The DNR issued a news release Monday, saying cases have already been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine Counties. In addition, sick raccoons believed to be infected with the disease have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi Counties.

Canine distemper is a viral disease that attacks the nervous, respiratory and gastrointestinal systems of mammals, like foxes, skunks and raccoons. Because the virus can be spread through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva -- it can easily infect pets.

"It can present itself very similar to rabies. They can have changes in attitude. They can be aggressive," explained Dr. Chris Petro of Stewartville Animal Clinic.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, other symptoms include watery or pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting. Once the virus reaches the nervous system, "infected dogs develop circling behavior, head tilt, muscle twitches, convulsions with jaw chewing movements and salivation, seizures, and partial or complete paralysis," the AVMA says.

"It can have a high mortality rate. If it's not taken care of, it can progress to neurological signs and it can kill our dogs," said Dr. Petro.

The AVMA added that dogs who survive the disease "usually have permanent, irreparable nervous system damage."

The news release from the DNR reminded me to make sure my dog is current on his vaccinations. So Tuesday afternoon, I brought my 4-year-old Labrador retriever, Curly, to get his DHLPP booster shot from Dr. Petro. (Click on the video player above to see how Curly did!)

Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay protected from canine distemper, because once a dog is infected, there is no cure.

After your dogs get all the necessary shots, it's still important to take precautions.

"Avoid interactions with wildlife. Even if they are vaccinated, there are still other things they can pick up from wildlife. And especially getting bitten, they can pick up leptospirosis from wildlife as well," said Dr. Petro.