PEM High School students learn what it's like to fight for a meal

By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -

"Poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome," said Plainview-Elgin-Millville FFA President Katherine Thompson.

PEM High School students are learning about the realities of hunger.

"World hunger is because of distribution of food, not the lack of food. So it's about each and every person's action and how they can help out," said Thompson.

Each grade level was able to participate in the PEM FFA's Hunger Banquet. The students were split into three groups: low, medium, and high income.

For the twenty percent in the high income group, chicken alfredo, a dinner roll, dessert, and chocolate milk were served to their tables.

While fifty percent of the students got a taste of what the impoverished go through, a meager meal of rice and water, enjoyed on the floor.

"They just get whatever like at the bottom of the barrel, they don't get to choose anything. It made me appreciate what I get, I can eat what I want and stuff," said PEM High School sophomore Carter Marx.

It's all about teaching the students about poverty and hunger. Reaction to the message was very positive.

"Last round, I had a really great reaction. A student came up to me, she was in the low class, just getting her bowl of rice and said, 'Mr. Aarsvold, this isn't fair.' And I said, 'You're right, it's not fair.' And that's why we're here today. I think overall it's been very positive and hopefully, it sinks in to the students that there's issues out there that they can help solve," said PEM High School agriculture teacher Paul Aarsvold.

Starting with awareness and leading to real world change.

The PEM FFA is going to start holding this program every four years, so all of the students that come through the school get a chance to experience it.

