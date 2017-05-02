Three Oak Wines in Albert Lea wins big at the fifth largest wine competition in the world

The vineyard entered four wines in the 2017 Finger Lakes International Wine competition, and won medals for all four of them. The winning wines were 2015 Frontenac Gris, 2015 Lacrescent, 2015 Marquette Rose and 2014 Malbec. The competition was in New York in late February.

Owner and Winemaker Jay Enderson said this is their 4th year entering the competition, and every wine they've entered won a medal.

He said vineyards pay to enter the competition, which is judged by someone who none of the competitors know.

Enderson said it is a great marketing opportunity to get their name out there, since they are doing some construction and remodeling for the vineyard.