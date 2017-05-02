Special Report: The Collectors extended interview

The good news is that, as of now, this wire scam hasn't been reported at all in the Rochester area. But whether you're a buyer, seller, or real estate professional, it's important to be informed, on the off chance it does come our way. According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, what happens is this: crooks will hack into the email accounts of real estate professionals, giving them access to the computer or email account. As a closing date approaches, th...