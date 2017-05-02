Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

Rochester police swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired.

Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m. Police believe at least six shots were fired.

Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.

Apparently no one was hit by the gunfire.

One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men leaving a nearby apartment complex, then one of the men began shooting at another man, then all three fled the scene.

A couple of other witnesses said they were enjoying lunch at the Olive Garden restaurant when the shooting occurred. One woman's car was hit by a stray bullet, and police said the side of the bank building was also hit by a bullet.

Yellow crime scene tape was up near the Minnwest Bank parking lot.