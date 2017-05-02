Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m. Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved. One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...More >>
The good news is that, as of now, this wire scam hasn't been reported at all in the Rochester area. But whether you're a buyer, seller, or real estate professional, it's important to be informed, on the off chance it does come our way. According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, what happens is this: crooks will hack into the email accounts of real estate professionals, giving them access to the computer or email account. As a closing date approaches, th...More >>
The Rochester City Council approved lifting the city's ban on Sunday liquor sales during its meeting Monday night. Council members voted unanimously in favor of allowing Sunday sales, which will begin in the first week of July, like the state law that Gov. Dayton signed in March.More >>
