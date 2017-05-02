Volunteers pick up 9.2 tons of trash in Rochester

3200 volunteers picked up 9.2 tons of trash and recyclables in the 11th Annual " Litter Bit Better" Campaign.

The trash was unveiled Tuesday at the Waste Management Scale House in Rochester.

Workers told us the most disgusting thing found by volunteers was a refrigerator filled with rotten meat.

However, one lucky volunteer did find a $100 dollar bill.

Volunteers spanned 240 locations in Rochester April 22 - 29.

Rochester Public Works Communications Coordinator Megan Moeller said, "It was everything from kids to adults, families, business, scout groups, and faith base organizations. It really runs the whole gamut of our community."

The amount collected is slightly less than what was collected last year.