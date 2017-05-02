Morristown will no longer have a local police department

The Rice County Sheriff's Office will be taking over Morristown's local police department after a City Council vote of 4-1.

The Morristown City Council approved a two-year contract on Monday at the town's community center. Residents told us on Friday that they've gathered signatures for a petition to keep the department and planned to present it during Monday night's meeting.

According to the City Council, the meeting was for reviewing the contract and approving it, since the vote to keep or get rid of the police department was on April 10th. Some residents, however, said they didn't know a special meeting was called, that it was only advertised in two places.

Their reasons for fighting for the police department were response time, independence and the relationship they have with their local police officer.

"Last year my daughter rolled her car, 16 years old, just south of town in the country," said Angela Kokoschke. "I called Rice County Sheriff's Department, it took them an hour to locate us. I was on the phone for almost the whole hour with the dispatch."

"I think it's important that we keep our local law enforcement," said Melanie Hopman. "It gives us our autonomy in our city. It's an advocate for the safety of our citizens."

Kokoschke said after the 2 year contract expires, the Rice County Sheriff's Department's pay can be increased, which she says could affect the town's taxes -- possibly causing people to leave town.