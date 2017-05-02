Morristown will no longer have a local police department - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Morristown will no longer have a local police department

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rice County Sheriff's Office will be taking over Morristown's local police department after a City Council vote of 4-1.

The Morristown City Council approved a two-year contract on Monday at the town's community center. Residents told us on Friday that they've gathered signatures for a petition to keep the department and planned to present it during Monday night's meeting.

According to the City Council, the meeting was for reviewing the contract and approving it, since the vote to keep or get rid of the police department was on April 10th. Some residents, however, said they didn't know a special meeting was called, that it was only advertised in two places. 

Their reasons for fighting for the police department were response time, independence and the relationship they have with their local police officer.

"Last year my daughter rolled her car, 16 years old, just south of town in the country," said Angela Kokoschke. "I called Rice County Sheriff's Department, it took them an hour to locate us. I was on the phone for almost the whole hour with the dispatch."

"I think it's important that we keep our local law enforcement," said Melanie Hopman. "It gives us our autonomy in our city. It's an advocate for the safety of our citizens."

Kokoschke said after the 2 year contract expires, the Rice County Sheriff's Department's pay can be increased, which she says could affect the town's taxes -- possibly causing people to leave town.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Volunteers pick up 9.2 tons of trash in Rochester

    3200 volunteers picked up 9.2 tons of trash in the 11th Annual " Litter Bit Better" Campaign. The trash was unveiled Tuesday at the Waste Management Scale House in Rochester. 

    More >>

    3200 volunteers picked up 9.2 tons of trash in the 11th Annual " Litter Bit Better" Campaign. The trash was unveiled Tuesday at the Waste Management Scale House in Rochester. 

    More >>

  • Morristown will no longer have a local police department

    Morristown will no longer have a local police department

    The Rice County Sheriff's Department will be taking over Morristown's local police department after a City Council vote of 4-1. The Morristown City Council approved a two-year contract on Monday at the town's community center. 

    More >>

    The Rice County Sheriff's Department will be taking over Morristown's local police department after a City Council vote of 4-1. The Morristown City Council approved a two-year contract on Monday at the town's community center. 

    More >>

  • Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>
    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • ALERT: Real estate scam

    ALERT: Real estate scam

    The good news is that, as of now, this wire scam hasn't been reported at all in the Rochester area. But whether you're a buyer, seller, or real estate professional, it's important to be informed, on the off chance it does come our way. According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, what happens is this: crooks will hack into the email accounts of real estate professionals, giving them access to the computer or email account. As a closing date approaches, th...

    More >>

    The good news is that, as of now, this wire scam hasn't been reported at all in the Rochester area. But whether you're a buyer, seller, or real estate professional, it's important to be informed, on the off chance it does come our way. According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, what happens is this: crooks will hack into the email accounts of real estate professionals, giving them access to the computer or email account. As a closing date approaches, th...

    More >>

  • Rochester City Council lifts ban on Sunday liquor sales

    Rochester City Council lifts ban on Sunday liquor sales

    The Rochester City Council approved lifting the city's ban on Sunday liquor sales during its meeting Monday night. Council members voted unanimously in favor of allowing Sunday sales, which will begin in the first week of July, like the state law that Gov. Dayton signed in March.

    More >>

    The Rochester City Council approved lifting the city's ban on Sunday liquor sales during its meeting Monday night. Council members voted unanimously in favor of allowing Sunday sales, which will begin in the first week of July, like the state law that Gov. Dayton signed in March.

    More >>

  • Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>
    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>

  • Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>
    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>

  • Wykoff man arrested after 24-mile pursuit

    Wykoff man arrested after 24-mile pursuit

    A Wykoff man was taken into custody after an early morning pursuit. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says complaints about Brian Rathbon's driving started coming in about 12:20 Monday morning. He was eastbound on Highway 14 near County Road 11. The sheriff's office reports Rathbon refused to stop for deputies and lead them on a pursuit lasting almost 24 miles. Rathbon took them through Eyota and Chatfield before he went through some stop sticks that Fillmore County depu...More >>
    A Wykoff man was taken into custody after an early morning pursuit. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says complaints about Brian Rathbon's driving started coming in about 12:20 Monday morning. He was eastbound on Highway 14 near County Road 11. The sheriff's office reports Rathbon refused to stop for deputies and lead them on a pursuit lasting almost 24 miles. Rathbon took them through Eyota and Chatfield before he went through some stop sticks that Fillmore County depu...More >>

  • Ted Schmidt reflects on the big snow storm of May 2, 2013

    Ted Schmidt reflects on the big snow storm of May 2, 2013

    Do you remember the big snow storm in SE Minnesota 4 years ago today? The official snow total on May 2nd, 2013 was 14.5 inches at the Rochester International Airport. Enjoy Ted's little look back at all that snow! More >>
    Do you remember the big snow storm in SE Minnesota 4 years ago today? The official snow total on May 2nd, 2013 was 14.5 inches at the Rochester International Airport. Enjoy Ted's little look back at all that snow! More >>

  • Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Rochester

    Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Rochester

    A shooting at an apartment complex in South Miami leads investigators to an Extended Stay America in Rochester. That's what the NewsCenter learned after obtaining the search warrant for a man wanted for attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.  30-year-old William Nero is in custody in Rochester after allegedly firing shots at an apartment complex in Miami and leaving a note threatening to kill the people inside. This happened April 16th. The victim was the boyfrien...More >>
    A shooting at an apartment complex in South Miami leads investigators to an Extended Stay America in Rochester. That's what the NewsCenter learned after obtaining the search warrant for a man wanted for attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.  30-year-old William Nero is in custody in Rochester after allegedly firing shots at an apartment complex in Miami and leaving a note threatening to kill the people inside. This happened April 16th. The victim was the boyfrien...More >>

  • Future of Rochester's Chateau Theater on hold for several weeks

    Future of Rochester's Chateau Theater on hold for several weeks

    The future of the Chateau Theater in Rochester became a little clearer on Monday. The Chateau Reuse Task Force met at 11:30 a.m. to try and move forward with the historic building's renovation. The project has not progressed for months, but after Friday's meeting it didn't progress much further. The meeting showcased a modified proposal from the architect of the project, Denita Lemmon, with Miller Dunwiddie in Minneapolis. The design of the theater has been in limbo since ...More >>
    The future of the Chateau Theater in Rochester became a little clearer on Monday. The Chateau Reuse Task Force met at 11:30 a.m. to try and move forward with the historic building's renovation. The project has not progressed for months, but after Friday's meeting it didn't progress much further. The meeting showcased a modified proposal from the architect of the project, Denita Lemmon, with Miller Dunwiddie in Minneapolis. The design of the theater has been in limbo since ...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.