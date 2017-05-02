Twins over .500? That and more observations on an unexpected April

I know what you're thinking. The Twins, the Minnesota Twins, the team with the worst record in baseball last year are a game over .500 with a record of 12-11. Is this real life? Your eyes are not deceiving you and this interesting first month of baseball the Twins are a game over .500 and only a game out of first place.

The end of April marked the sad end of the first month of the baseball season, but with another five months and139 games to go, the season is far from over.

Here are 12 observations on that surprisingly successful first month of the season for the Twins, one for each win.

1. Coming into this season, the Twins were coming off a horrendous 2016 season, and started out the season 4-0, their best start since 1987.

2. Things took a slight downturn after that, but finishing a game over .500 could mean an unexpectedly solid season from the Twins.

3. Despite some bullpen struggles and inconsistencies recently, the Twins have the 6th best pitching in the American League with a staff ERA of 3.93.

4. The biggest reason for that ERA? Ervin Santana. Santana is among the early contenders for the American League Cy Young Award, as the 34-year-old went 4-0 with a 0.77 ERA, striking out 26 in 35 innings, giving up only three runs with an ERA+ of 511 a FIP of 3.11 and a WHIP of 0.657. He is leading the league in ERA, WHIP, H/9 and ERA+.

5. Hector Santiago also has done well so far this season going 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 29.2 innings, striking out 23 in his five starts, while Brandon Kintzler has filled the closer role nicely so far this year netting 7 saves while appearing in 11 game, going 11.1 innings, and giving up only one run to a tune of a 0.79 ERA.

6. The Twins offense on the other hand has done just enough to bring the Twins record to this point, with the majority of the damage done by Miguel Sano.

7. Sano so far this season is hitting .316/.443/.684/1.127 a massive improvement from last season .236/.319/.462/.781 season, with seven home runs, six doubles and a triple.

8. Sano also finished the month of April leading the American League in RBI with 25 and tied for the lead in walks with 18, culminating in Player of the Week honors for the final week of April.

9. Biggest difference for Sano so far has been his ability to draw walks. From last season to this season, Sano's walk rate has jumped from 10.9% to 18.6% through one month. At that same time this increase hasn't hurt his raw power with his Isolated Power jumping from .227 last year to .367 this year.

10. Outside of Sano, things haven't been great as their ninth out of of 15 teams in the American League in runs. However, the Twins' OBP is solid thus far good for sixth at .331

11. Another youngster Max Kepler had a good April, hitting .280/.368/.467/.834 with six doubles and two home runs.

12. On the other hand, Byron Buxton, who several predicted would show his potential this season has struggled mightily hitting only .147/.256/.176/.433 but over the past 14 days, the young center fielder has hit .286 in eight games, cutting down on his strikeouts with only six, and walking seven times, boosting his on-base percentage to .464 over that span. However he is still searching for the power stroke as he has zero extra base hits over those eight games, and only two so far this season.

Bonus observation: Bottom line, the Twins were expected to be the worst team in this division. The fact that they have come away with a record of 8-3 against the Royals and White Sox, including being undefeated against the Royals, bodes well for their standing in this division despite their paltry 2-7 record versus Detroit and Cleveland. Most likely this team will have to sell at the deadline, but with the emergence of Sano, Kepler and hopefully Buxton they could have the makings of a young core to compete for years to come.