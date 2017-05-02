KTTC Athlete of the Week: Melanie Boisen

Rochester John Marshall softball player Melanie Boisen is the KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week after helping lead her team to a 6-3 start.

Boisen is hitting nearly .500 with two home runs, four doubles and 12 RBI as well as striking out 50 batters in her 56 innings on the mound. Boisen pitched a complete game two-hitter this past weekend.

"It gives me a lot of confidence and I feel like I have earned the respect I'm given," said Boisen. "I like to think that people will follow in my path, and they'll see how I'm working. And I want them to work just as hard as me, and that's always a good thing."

In addition to being a leader for her team on the field, Boisen wants to be a leader for the future of America.

"I was planning on playing in college, but I decided I would like to focus on my educational career," said the John Marshall standout. "I'm going to try to major in elementary education."