Rochester City Council lifts ban on Sunday liquor sales

The Rochester City Council approved lifting the city's ban on Sunday liquor sales during its meeting Monday night.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of allowing Sunday sales, which will begin in the first week of July, like the state law that Gov. Dayton signed in March.

Because Rochester had its own ordinance that mirrored the old state ban, the ordinance remained in effect even after the state law was passed.

But at the City Council meeting Monday, council members decided it was time to lift the ban, a vote that City Council President Randy Staver expected.

"I think what we've heard from our citizens is that they would like to have an option, more so to maybe get a bottle of wine or something like that, and this will create that opportunity," said Staver. "I don't know whether it will have a significant economic impact. This is not unlike when we extended the hours of operation throughout the week, and I think various businesses responded accordingly to whatever fit their business model and they've adjusted."

There was an opportunity for public comment during Monday night's meeting. But no one stepped forward.

As part of procedure, the Rochester City Council will do a second reading on the ordinance change in two weeks. But that is not expected to affect Monday night's decision.

