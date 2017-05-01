Future of Rochester's Chateau Theater on hold for several weeks

The future of the Chateau Theater in Rochester became a little clearer on Monday.

The Chateau Reuse Task Force met at 11:30 a.m. to try and move forward with the historic building's renovation. The project has not progressed for months, but after Friday's meeting it didn't progress much further.

The meeting showcased a modified proposal from the architect of the project, Denita Lemmon, with Miller Dunwiddie in Minneapolis. The design of the theater has been in limbo since late last year.

The latest proposal included renovating the basement and ground level floors but maintaining the third floor in its current state. The historic sign out front and the main lobby would be kept as well.

However, one concern for a couple task force members was the bathroom. In the current plan, there would only be one bathroom in the theater, located on the bottom floor. That in turn brought up the question of elevator space -- would there be enough room for multiple people in wheelchairs, as well as non-handicapped patients, to ride in the single elevator together? According the the architect, that wouldn't be a problem.

The theater's previous renovation budget was set for $21.5 million. However, at Monday's meeting, the architect for the project announced they would need an addition $2 million in funding to help with utilities. One task force member was concerned, saying he didn't want taxpayers to have to fund the additional revenue. The architect claimed they would seek the money from city grants, not taxpayers.

Members unanimously liked the design proposal. However, when Steven Schmidt, the general manager of the city's music department, pointed out that there could be trouble regarding revenue once the theater was up and running. According to Schmidt's projections, the theater would have an annual deficit of $600,000 -- increasing several thousand dollars each year.

Up until the task force heard Schmidt's projections, they were ready to pass a motion on the project to city council. However, after Schmidt's projections, a motion was tabled. The task force will have a second meeting in the coming weeks to talk more in depth about the building's profitability.

City administrator Steve Kvenvold said if members are concerned about the annual operating cost (and the $600,000+ deficit), they shouldn't renovate the theater. He said they should sell it instead and recoup the $6 million. That's not to say Kvenvold doesn't support the project, he just insists they have one time to do the renovation and he wants to do it right -- believing it'd be a mistake to sell the venue.

"The DMCC board and city council shouldn't have approved the purchase because it was pretty much assumed that the completed theater wouldn't completely pay for itself."

Mayor Ardell Brede, arguably the biggest advocate for the project, was bummed due to the lack of a motion, but believes the project will ultimately come to fruition.

The historic theater was once a vaudeville house, later converted into a movie theater, eventually turning into a Barnes & Noble until it shut down more than two years ago.

The city of Rochester purchased the building for $6 million dollars with the hope of bringing it back to its former glory.