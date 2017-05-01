"The Voice" artist Jesse Larson describes support from Minnesota as "Unbelievable"

Minnesotan Jesse Larson spoke with KTTC before his live performance on "The Voice" Monday evening.

Larson is from the Minneapolis area. He told KTTC, "The support from home has been unbelievable."

He said he planned to sing a relatively new song Monday night, "Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man.

"The song is very fresh. I think it's going to work well. It works well for my voice," Larson said. He described the song as pop with a blues and soul sound.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on NBC.