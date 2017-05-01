Urban farming on the rise in Rochester with more backyard chickens and ducks

The farm lifestyle is popping up more and more in the Med City, with more city folk deciding to raise chickens or ducks in their backyards.

Bethany Carr from the Rochester City Clerk's Office said they've seen a rise in chicken and duck license applications over the last five years. She said there are currently about 100 licensed chicken owners and five people with duck licenses.

Owning chickens or ducks is a form of urban farming and can be a great source of eggs. It also can be fun and educational for children.

"Did more research after we saw a baby duck and some of the larger ducks out at a friend's farm and thought that they were just hilarious. And so did a little more research on, 'Hmm, what if we had ducks?' It's good education for them and we figure they'll learn some responsibility through this process," said new duck owner Nate Nordstrom.

It's a relatively quick and cheap process to apply for a chicken or duck license. The City Clerk's Office just needs some information about where the birds will live.

"If people want chickens or ducks, they can have up to three. They need to provide us with a map of their backyard with a drawing of where the coop is located, just making sure they are far enough away from neighbors, as to not upset a neighbor, and away from dwellings," said Carr.

Carr said it takes about two weeks to process a license application and it'll only cost you twenty dollars for two years.