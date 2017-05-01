Urban farming on the rise in Rochester with more backyard chickens and ducks

Minnesotan Jesse Larson spoke with KTTC before his live performance on "The Voice" Monday evening.More >>
The farm lifestyle is popping up more and more in the Med City, with more city folk deciding to raise chickens or ducks in their backyards. Bethany Carr from the Rochester City Clerk's Office said they've seen a rise in chicken and duck license applications over the last five years. She said there are currently about 100 licensed chicken owners and five people with duck licenses. It's a form of urban farming and can be a great source of eggs.More >>
Students are planning to boycott classes at St. Olaf College on Monday over a string of racist incidents on campus. The latest happened Saturday when a woman found a note with a racial slur on her car that afternoon. The note demanded that she "shut up or I will shut you up." That prompted students to swarm the interior of Buntrock Commons on the Northfield campus Saturday night.More >>
From Diana Ross to Johnny Cash, from Elvis to Prince -- collectors browsed through thousands of vinyl records at the Rochester Music Expo on Sunday. The event at Centerstone Plaza Hotel Soldiers Field at 401 6th St. SW featured a dozen dealers from the Midwest, and music genres ranging from rock, jazz, soul, blues, country and more.More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding.More >>
