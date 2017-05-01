Wykoff man arrested after 24-mile pursuit

A Wykoff man was taken into custody after an early morning pursuit.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says complaints about Brian Rathbon's driving started coming in about 12:20 Monday morning. He was eastbound on Highway 14 near County Road 11. The sheriff's office reports Rathbon refused to stop for deputies and lead them on a pursuit lasting almost 24 miles.

Rathbon took them through Eyota and Chatfield before he went through some stop sticks that Fillmore County deputies had set up on County Road 5.

Rathbon's car jumped a curb, went across some yards and a closed gate before he finally got stuck in mud in a pasture. He was found hiding behind a tree and taken into custody.

Deputies say they found 1-point-9 grams of meth on him in a cigarette box.

The 51-year-old faces multiple charges.