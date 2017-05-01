Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Rochester

Students are planning to boycott classes at St. Olaf College on Monday over a string of racist incidents on campus. The latest happened Saturday when a woman found a note with a racial slur on her car that afternoon. The note demanded that she "shut up or I will shut you up." That prompted students to swarm the interior of Buntrock Commons on the Northfield campus Saturday night.More >>
From Diana Ross to Johnny Cash, from Elvis to Prince -- collectors browsed through thousands of vinyl records at the Rochester Music Expo on Sunday. The event at Centerstone Plaza Hotel Soldiers Field at 401 6th St. SW featured a dozen dealers from the Midwest, and music genres ranging from rock, jazz, soul, blues, country and more.More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding.More >>
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.More >>
Minnesota Republicans picked political newcomer Jennifer Carnahan to be their new state party chair in a surprise victory over three established GOP candidates. Carnahan on Saturday received more votes than former state Senate Republican Leader David Hann and Chris Fields, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice also fell short to Carnahan.More >>
