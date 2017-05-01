Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Rochester

A shooting at an apartment complex in South Miami leads investigators to an Extended Stay America in Rochester. That's what the NewsCenter learned after obtaining the search warrant for a man wanted for attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.

30-year-old William Nero is in custody in Rochester after allegedly firing shots at an apartment complex in Miami and leaving a note threatening to kill the people inside. This happened April 16th. The victim was the boyfriend of Nero's ex-girlfriend.

The warrant also outlines another incident, a shot fired at another Miami location involving the ex-girlfriend's mother.

Police determined through text messages Nero had fled to Minnesota.

Friday, U.S. Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant.

Nero was in the Extended Stay America on the 42-hundred Block of West Frontage Road. Around 2:30 pm, deputies in body armor, accompanied by K9's, rushed into the building to wait for him. After *hours* of cooperation with hotel workers, they were able to apprehend him around 6 pm.

There was no danger to the public.






