Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester.

The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning.

On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's.

Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dough so this is an awesome concept!"

You can find Dough Boys at 2nd Avenue and 3rd street Southwest behind Dooley's.

They'll be serving up their edible dough from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

