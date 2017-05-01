Twins sweep Royals in rain-shortened series

The Minnesota Twins (12-11) leave Kansas City (7-16) with two wins and are back over .500 thanks to a five-RBI day from Miguel Sano in a 7-5 victory on Sunday.

With Phil Hughes (W, 4-1) on the mound, the Twins got down to an early deficit, as Salvador Perez doubled to center to drive in Eric Hosmer, then scored on a Brandon Moss single to make it a 2-0 game.

In the top of the third however, Miguel Sano came up with two on and hit the big fly to center, his seventh of the year, to give his team a 3-2 lead.

In the fourth the Twins added two more, knocking out Royals starter Jason Hammel (L, 0-3) with the bases loaded, as Max Kepler drove in Eddie Rosario on a force out at second, then Miguel Sano came up once again and drove a single to left to score Byron Buxton from third to give the twins a 5-2 lead.

In the fifth, the Royals got one back when Lorenzo Cain drove one over the left-center wall to make it a 5-3 game, but Miguel Sano once again came through in the clutch in the top of the sixth, driving in Brian Dozier with a single to right, to make it 6-3.

In the sixth, Hughes encountered some trouble, giving up a RBI single to Alcides Escobar with two on, driving in Salvador Perez to make it a 6-4 game.

That would be it for Hughes, as he went 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on ten hits, while striking out four and walking none.

In the top of the ninth, Jorge Polanco drove in Danny Santana to make it 7-4, but the Royals responded in the ninth on a Whit Merrifield home run, his second of the year, to make it 7-5.

Brandon Kintzler shut things down the rest of the way earning his seventh save of the year.

The win put the Twins 1.5 games out of first in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox who sit a half game out of first.

The Twins are off Monday but are back at home Tuesday, hosting the Oakland Athletics at 7:10, with Ervin Santana (4-0) on the mound for the Twins, and A's starter Sonny Gray (0-0) making his first start of the regular season.

Player of the Series

The player of the series is--you guessed it--Miguel Sano. After a disappointing sophomore season, the 24-year old third baseman has performed up to his top-prospect billing. Over the shortened two-game series in Kansas City, Sano went 5-9 (.556) with nine runs batted in, going 2-4 on Friday with a HR, a double, and four RBI, and then 3-5 on Sunday with five RBI to go with his seventh home run of the year. The great weekend performance raised his hitting line to .316/.443/.684/1.127. He also finishes the month of April leading the American League in RBI with 25 and tied for the lead in walks with 18.