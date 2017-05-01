Vikings draft Cook in first round, grab five more offensive players

The Minnesota Vikings had 11 picks in this year's NFL Draft and they got a wide assortment of players.
Their first pick came in the second round, since they traded their first round pick to Philadelphia last year for quarterback Sam Bradford.
With the ninth pick, 41st overall, the Viking took Florida State running back Dalvin Cook who is in line to become the long-term replacement for Adrian Peterson, after having a stellar career under Jimbo Fisher and falling out of the first round. He'll be sharing the backfield with off-season acquisition Latavius Murray this season.
Here are the rest of the Vikings' picks:
Round 3, Pick 6: Pat Elflein - C, SR. Ohio State
Round 4, Pick 2: Jaleel Johnson - DT, JR. Iowa
Round 4, Pick 14: Ben Gedeon - LB, SR. Michigan
Round 5, Pick 27: Rodney Adams - WR, SR. USF
Round 5, Pick 37: Danny Isidora - G, SR. Miami
Round 6, Pick 17: Bucky Hodges - TE, JR. Virginia Tech
Round 7, Pick 1: Stacy Coley - WR, SR. Miami
Round 7, Pick 2: Ifeadi Odenigbo - DE, SR. Northwestern
Round 7, Pick 14: Elijah Lee - LB, SR. Kansas State
Round 7, Pick 27: Jack Tocho - CB, SR. NC State
Minnesota picked six offensive players and five defensive players.
