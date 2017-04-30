Gift of Life Transplant House and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gift of Life Transplant House and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria team up to celebrate Donate Life Month

By KTTC Newsroom
April is National Donate Life Month, and to celebrate the Gift of Life Transplant House and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria teamed up Sunday to raise awareness.

The first annual event is all about creating community awareness for the Transplant House, a place for Mayo Clinic Transplant patients to stay during treatment and recovery.

The event was also about having fun with music, raffles, and pizza.

Celebrity guests like Miss Minnesota and Marcus Sherels even helped make the pizzas.

Later in the afternoon, a trolley brought some of the patients from the house to Pasquale's to make sure that they could get in on the fun too.

Gift of Life's Executive Director says its very beneficial for these patients to live in a home-like environment.

"They get the support of the other guests and caregivers," Ginger Holmes, Gift of Life Transplant House Executive Director said. "They get the huge support of that because they are all going through the same thing, they can see that others have gone through it and they are doing ok so it's a huge support system that they have."

The proceeds of the event benefit Gift of Life Transplant House.

