Student boycott planned at St. Olaf over racist messages

Students are planning to boycott classes at St. Olaf College on Monday over a string of racist incidents on campus.

The latest happened Saturday when a woman found a note with a racial slur on her car that afternoon. The note demanded that she "shut up or I will shut you up."

That prompted students to swarm the interior of Buntrock Commons on the Northfield campus Saturday night.

St. Olaf President David R. Anderson acknowledged in an email to student April 21 that there have been numerous racist expressions on campus going back to last fall.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Anderson told students he is "as angry and frustrated as you are," and that he would love to find out who is responsible and remove them from campus.