From Elvis to Prince: Rochester Music Expo features thousands of records

From Diana Ross to Johnny Cash, from Elvis to Prince -- collectors browsed through thousands of vinyl records at the Rochester Music Expo on Sunday.

The event at Centerstone Plaza Hotel Soldiers Field at 401 6th St. SW featured a dozen dealers from the Midwest, and music genres ranging from rock, jazz, soul, blues, country and more.

Co-hosts Tim Schloe and Rich Franson have done record shows in the Twin Cities and La Crosse, Wis. But they decided to bring the event to Rochester after sensing a strong interest in southeast Minnesota.

"They're curious about what that sounded like back in our day. I'm like 63 now and I still listen to a lot of records from the old days," said Franson. "And they want to find the original releases and look for the original cover. It's the fun of the hunt, basically, is what we find. A lot of people, once they get into it, it's the fun of being out there, trying to find certain things that they may be looking for."

Franson estimated that Sunday's Rochester Music Expo featured about 15,000 records.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organizers plan to have another show in the fall. They've been hosting the event for the past six to seven years.